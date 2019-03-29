Prof. Wojciech Roszkowski was a guest of wPolsce.pl television, where in an interview with Edyta Hołdyńska he presented his recently published book „Shattered mirror. The Fall of Western Civilization”, published by Biały Kruk publishing house.
He perceives his book as a warning for Poles, mainly because of the advancement of disastrous trends in Western Europe, which may well prove to be irreversible.
Sometimes I’m asked if Poland can do something about it, but I believe we should start by sorting out our affairs and getting back on our feet, because unfortunately a lot of things in Poland are also going wrong, especially ethics…
— said Prof. Roszkowski.
Prof. Wojciech Roszkowski drew attention to the three main pillars of Western civilization, which are Greek philosophy, Roman law and Christianity. However, nowadays these foundations are under attack.
From the French Revolution through the nineteenth century, struggling atheism, utopias of progress of various types, which led to very bad consequences, or class and racial ideologies, which in the twentieth century gave birth to monsters in the form of communism and Nazism. Previously, Western civilization defended itself; it was consolidated and expanded in the world, while the 1960s are a period of breakthrough, in which destructive factors intensified and started to affect not only the elites, but also the masses
— said the author of „Shattered Mirror”.
Sexualisation of children, undermining sexual identity of people, destruction of the family is the beginning of the end of civilisation. This can be referred to ancient times, because that is how the Roman civilization ended. We live in a world of false consciousness, because the West is being proclaimed as something wonderful and beautiful, something which we should strive for. The only thing is that the West has already rotted to a large extent. If we are to defend the West, we must completely reverse our gaze and not look at LGBT, at the sexualisation of children in schools or at parades of various types of renegades, who talk about tolerance but are, in fact, aggressive and demand extra privileges for themselves. That is turning everything upside down! So we should seek the West we would like to defend elsewhere
— he added.
Tłum. K.J.