The yacht „I Love Poland” won the 39th edition of the prestigious St. Maarten Heineken Regatta in the Caribbean. „This is the first such success of the Polish crew”
— emphasizes the Polish National Foundation (PFN) in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl.
Let us remind that „I Love Poland” is a part of the project of the Polish National Foundation, which aim is to promote Poland abroad through the participation of the Polish yacht in the most important and prestigious regattas in the world and the training of a young generation of Polish oceanic sailors.
Such a success is certainly the victory in the 39th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta in the Caribbean. This was the first regatta in which the unit took part.
Our team won not only all four races and eventually took first place in the general classification. In addition, they won the St. Martenn Island’s fastest cruising category, won the prize for their fighting style and spirit, as well as the competition in the most spectacular entry to the harbour. After adding all the victories, they won the entire class
- said Agnieszka Dydycz from the Polish National Foundation to the portal wPolityce.pl
Winning the St. Marteen regatta in the Caribbean is extremely important. It is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world, which attracted more than 100 participants. This is the first such a success of the Polish crew!
— she emphasized.
Our crew presented themselves in the best possible way and was a great showpiece of Poland. They are young ambitious people, commanded by experienced skipper Jarosław Kaczorowski
— she added.
PFN points out that this success was preceded by eight months of hard work and 12,000 nautical miles behind the stern. The winning crew of the yacht „I Love Poland” is now returning to the country and after a short stay it returns on the yacht to prepare for the next world regattas, such as Rolex Fastnet Race or Rolex Sydney Hobart.
