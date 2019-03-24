Slightly in the shadow of the turmoil over the electoral lists it occurred that by closing common opposition lists to the European Parliament, Grzegorz Schetyna finally confirmed his strength in the party
— reads in the latest issue of „Polska the Times”. This is supposed to result in something even more important: the decreasing possibility of Donald Tusk’s formal return to national politics. It is partially because Tusk’s practices in the party were perceived as hindering the formation of the European Coalition.
Such moods are now common in Civic Platform. While a few months ago the expectations that Tusk would come back prevailed, because only Tusk and his „charisma” could unite a divided and clearly lost opposition, today they are getting more and more embarrassed in the party, as the head of the European Council plays on two fronts.
The author of the text, Editor Anna Wojciechowska, informs that the head of the European Council is also considering a different scenario than the national one:
On the one hand, he is reminding Polish voters of himself and has a vision of a civic movement independent of the party that he had formed (….), and on the other hand, it is becoming more and more evident that he is making intensive efforts in Brussels in order to find his place in international structures after the end of the term of office of the head of the European Council.
What could this place be? According to Wojciechowska, there is speculation that the head of the European Council is considering representation of the EU at the UN.
The EU currently has an ambassador to this organisation. In EU circles, however, there are concepts of strengthening this position.
Of course, this is only one of the possible scenarios, but given the strong position of Schetyna, who has pacified almost all small opposition parties, including the PSL, which he had forced into committing a political rainbow suicide, it seems quite likely.
Tłum. K.J.