I appeal to all sides of the political scene for a constructive debate, so that there are no situations when Polish politicians slander Poland beyond its borders, or when talking to foreign media
— said President Andrzej Duda in a briefing on Thursday after the policy statement presented in the Parliament by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Government of the Republic of Poland, Mr Jacek Czaputowicz.
Expose of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Parliament: „Poland will act to restore citizens’ trust in EU institutions”. In the hall, the President and Prime Minister
The President reminded that this year both elections to the European Parliament and the Polish Parliament will take place and appealed to politicians on the public debate.
All I am asking for is that all sides of the political scene should have a constructive debate. We should speak with one voice on foreign affairs, which are important for Poland. It is important that no situations occur when Polish politicians slander Poland beyond its borders, or when talking to foreign media. It is an extremely painful situation for me, it goes beyond the framework of political debate, the debate that we could hold here, in our country, before our voters and our citizens
— stressed the president.
I would ask you to show moderation in this respect, because Poland is developing very well now and this creates for us a great opportunity for further advancement in various international structures, which is extremely important and which should be of fundamental importance for everyone who really wants Poland to develop
— he pointed out.
