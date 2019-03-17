About 40 different historical films are in different stages of production. In a few days the film „Kurier”, the story of Jan Nowak-Jeziorański, will have its premiere. We are trying to tell this story from various perspectives
— said the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Prof. Piotr Gliński on Wednesday.
During the conversation on TVP Info, the Minister of Culture agreed with the statement that we have a problem with telling our history on the international arena.
It is because for years we have not been an independent and subjective country. The People’s Republic of Poland, later the Third Republic was a little ashamed of a certain type of historical narrative, to say the least (…) They simply did not establish, they did not build institutions that should operate in every serious country. Like, for example, the Museum of the History of Poland, which we are only now building. I invite everyone to the Citadel (Warsaw), where the work is in full swing
— said Prof. Gliński.
As he emphasized, various types of historical productions are currently being prepared. „About 40 different historical films are in different stages of production. The film „Kurier” has just been presented. This is the story of Jan Nowak-Jeziorański.
We all remember when the Western world closed its eyes to the news that our couriers from this occupied Poland, from the place where the Holocaust took place, tried to transport the news to the West and inform
— said the Minister.
This is “Kurier”, “Legions”, which have its premiere in September. This is a film by Michał Rosa “Młody Piłsudski”. This is a film “Klecha” about priest Roman Kotlarz murdered by the Security Service. So we are trying to tell this story from different perspectives
— added Prof. Gliński.
The film „Kurier” directed by Władysław Pasikowski is a sensational spy story inspired by the secret mission of Jan Nowak-Jeziorański. The plot of this film is set in the time directly preceding the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising.
