Do Ukrainians associate their future with our country? Selectivv, an analytical company that has conducted research on smartphone users, tried to answer this question. According to their survey, there are currently 1.27 million Ukrainians living in Poland.
The statistics have been published by Selectivv, an analytical company specializing in research on the mobile telephony market. Magdalena Czyżewska, a spokeswoman of the company, confirmed in a comment for Biełsat that these figures are accurate and correspond to the real situation. For the purpose of the analysis, it was assumed that „a person from Ukraine living in Poland” is one who has a SIM card of the Polish operator, but has a Russian or Ukrainian language set in the phone and was in Ukraine at least once in 2018 and/or changed the SIM card to the Ukrainian operator at that time.
What are the results of the research? It turns out that currently there are 1.27 million Ukrainians in Poland. The majority of them live in large cities (Warsaw, Wrocław, Kraków, Poznań, Gdańsk and Lublin) and 95 percent (legally working) have accounts in Polish banks.
The fact that Ukrainians associate their future with our country is perhaps reflected in a greater willingness to start a family. In January 2019, 12% of Ukrainian women living in Poland used applications helpful in planning pregnancy. Selectivv emphasizes that this is more than twice as many as in the same period of last year, when plans related to family enlargement showed less than 5% of women.
According to Selectivv, there are more Ukrainian men living in Poland (56%) than Ukrainian women (44%). There are more men in small towns and rural areas; women are concentrated in large urban centres.
