Such stories pull on the heartstrings! During Formula 1 tests in Barcelona, Robert Kubica met blind Julia. He explained how one can easily recognize him, proving that he likes jokes and is perfectly capable of maintaining a healthy distance towards himself.
The girl is in the care of the Orlen Heart Gift Foundation, which is the official sponsor of Kubica in the upcoming Formula 1 season. Pictures of Julia from the paddock have already been posted in Orlen’s social media. This time the girl could meet the driver himself.
I have two things by which you will always recognize me. The right hand, which I am now giving to you. It is, unfortunately, a bit different after the accident. And I also have a big nose! That’s how by these two things you will always recognise me
— said Kubica, placing the girl’s hand on his right hand and nose.
This is a very touching story for Internet users; for Julia, most probably, one of the most beautiful moments in her life.
Tłum. K.J.