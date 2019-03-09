American senator Bernie Sanders in a short post on Twitter reminded the story of his father who came to the United States from Poland in order to escape „widespread anti-Semitism”. The politician reminded that his father’s entire family was „wiped out by Nazi barbarism”. Marek Magierowski, Ambassador of Poland to Israel, reacted to Sanders’ entry, who wrote about the Nazis instead of the Germans.
An American politician wrote:
Thank you so much for this tweet, Mr. Mieczysław Warmus. @BernieSanders. It perfectly illustrates the dangers of semantic confusion. However, if you insist on employing the term ‘Nazi’ instead of ‘German’, please use the full name: The National Socialist German Workers’ Party.
— replied the Polish ambassador.
Tłum. K.J.