Facebook has already been accused on many occasions of deleting politically incorrect entries by right-wing viewers. Just recently, Facebook has repeatedly been removing entries by Zofia Klepacka, a windsurfing champion, in which she criticized the promotion of LGBT circles in Warsaw. Maciej Zemła, a TV journalist at Polskie.pl asked the Minister of Digitalization Marek Zagurski whether he intends to take any action on this matter.
We have proposed solutions called „contact point”, which allows appealing against Facebook’s decision. Unfortunately, as long as we do not have other statutory solutions, we may try to use soft solutions
— he answered.
We encourage all those who think that their profile has been suspended unjustly, contradictory to Facebook’s internal rules, to use this path. So far, approximately 50% of correctly submitted applications have been reconsidered to the benefit of those who had raised doubts
— he encouraged.
However, the Minister revealed that soon in London he will be meeting the authorities of Facebook in order to discuss, among others, this matter.
Regardless of this, we will talk not only to Facebook, but also to other social networks about not so much these specific cases, but mainly about increasing the awareness of relations in Poland and the Polish cultural scheme. I am going to a meeting with Facebook authorities in London in the coming days. We intend to discuss this issue
— he said.
Tłum. K.J.