„His life was a testimony to the steadfastness of the Polish spirit…”
— in this way, the US Secretary of State praised Frank Blaichman two weeks ago.
However, this is a serious mistake by an American politician. He talked about a Jewish partisan who became a Stalinist executioner.
One of the Jewish partisans who risked their lives opposing the Nazi war machine. His life was a testimony to the steadfastness of the Polish spirit and devotion to the American ideals, which say that anyone who works can achieve his goal
— he said.
After the war, he became a US citizen. He worked very well as a developer in New York (…) He was the embodiment of what President Trump talked about during his visit to Poland in 2017. Poland is alive, Poland is developing, Poland is winning”
— Pompeo concluded.
Frank Blaichman, however, is not well suited to be a role model.
According to his own diary, a detachment under his command murdered, among others, two young soldiers of the Home Army (AK).
After the war, he started working in the Security Office, the equivalent of the Soviet NKVD, a secret communist police responsible for thousands of murders and brutal investigations, holding a post of head of the Prisons and Camps Department of the Kielce WUBP (Provincial Office of Public Security in Kielce). He emigrated to the United States in 1951.