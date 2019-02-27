Joachim Brudziński, Beata Szydło, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, Witold Waszczykowski, Elżbieta Kruk, Karol Karski, Tomasz Poręba, Zdzisław Krasnodębski, Anna Zalewska - are among the EP election leading candidates of Law and Justice in the elections to the European Parliament. The decision was made on Tuesday by the Political Committee of Law and Justice.
The leading EP election candidates are also: Anna Fotyga, Kosma Złotowski and Jadwiga Wiśniewska, Adam Bielan.
The decision of the Political Committee concerning „number one and number two candidates” was presented to journalists by Beata Mazurek, a spokeswoman of the Law and Justice party. As she added, MEP Tomasz Poręba, by the decision of the Political Committee of Law and Justice, was unanimously appointed Chief of Staff in the campaign to the European Parliament.
According to the Committee’s decision, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration Joachim Brudziński will be a leading candidate in the EP elections in the West Pomeranian region, Deputy Prime Minister Beata Szydło - in the Lesser Poland and Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship, MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski - in Warsaw, and Deputy Speaker of the Senate Adam Bielan - in Masovian.
The former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Witold Waszczykowski, is a leading candidate of the Law and Justice party in Łódź, deputy of Law and Justice, Elżbieta Kruk, in the province of Łódź, member of the European Parliament Karol Karski in a district including Podlaskie and Warmian-Masurian Voivodships, MEP Tomasz Poręba in the Subcarpathian region, Deputy Chief of the European Parliament Zdzisław Krasnodębski in Greater Poland, Minister of Education Anna Zalewska in the Lower Silesian and Opole district, member of the European Parliament Anna Fotyga in the Pomeranian region, member of the European Parliament Kosma Złotowski in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, member of the European Parliament Jadwiga Wiśniewska in Silesia.
Beata Mazurek will be „number two” on the list in the EP elections from Lubelskie, the deputy minister of culture Jarosław Sellin from Pomerania, the former minister of agriculture Krzysztof Jurgiel from Podlaskie and Warmian-Masurian, and the minister Beata Kempa from Lower Silesian and Opole.
MP Tomasz Latos will be „number two” on the EP election list in Kujawsko-Pomorskie, MEP Ryszard Czarnecki from Warsaw, Vice-Marshal of the Senate Maria Koc from Mazovia, government spokeswoman Joanna Kopcińska from Łódź, Vice-Minister of Investment and Development Andżelika Możdżanowska from Greater Poland, MP Bogdan Rzońca from Subcarpathian Voivodeship, MP Ryszard Legutko from Lesser Poland and Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship, Deputy Minister of Energy Grzegorz Tobiszowski from Silesia, MP Czesław Hoc from Lubusz and West Pomeranian Voivodeship.
Beata Szydło said after the meeting of the Political Committee: „Our goal is to win - both in these election and in the autumn one”.