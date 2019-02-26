The leader of KOD-kapela (a music band performing during the events of the Committee for the Defence of Democracy connected with the protests of the opposition after losing the elections in 2015) was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months imprisonment for trafficking in women. The Court of Appeal in Krakow thus reduced Konrad M.’s previous sentence of 6.5 years’ imprisonment for directing an organised criminal group, trafficking in women and document falsification.
Almost a hundred women fell victim to the criminals, who were luring them with job offers in Italy and Greece, and who after arriving at the place were sent to brothels.
The court found that there was no organised criminal group involved in this case. In short, the acts attributed were actually committed, but only as criminal cooperation and not as an organised criminal group.
— explained the spokesman of the Court of Appeal in Kraków, Judge Tomasz Szymański.
In the case of the accusation of forgery of the document, it was found that the social harmfulness of the act was not high.
The leader of KOD-kapela has served more than a year, which means that he has more than 3 years left to serve his full sentence. However, already after about a year (a total of half the sentence) he will be able to apply for early release.
Tłum. K.J.