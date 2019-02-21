Israel Katz, the acting Foreign Minister of Israel, should apologize for his words
— said Georgette Mosbacher, the U.S. Ambassador to Poland on Wednesday.
Israel Katz, referring on Sunday to the words attributed by the media to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said:
There were many Poles who collaborated with the Nazis and, as Icchak Shamir, to whom Poles murdered his father
— ha said.
Poles suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk
— he added.
The U.S. Ambassador, asked by journalists on Wednesday if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should apologize for the words of a member of his government, said:
No. I think the person who said these words should apologise.
Asked if Israel Katz should apologize for this, she said:
Yes, it deserves an apology.
Mosbacher also pointed out that her recent entry on Twitter showed her feelings about how “inappropriate was the comment by the Israeli Foreign Minister”.
Among close allies, such as Poland and Israel, there is no room for offensive comments such as those of Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Kathz
— wrote Mosbacher on Tuesday on Twitter.
Tłum. K.J.