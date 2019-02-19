An important decision to postpone the meeting with Israel shows that the Visegrad Group is a unity and there is no acceptance among us for unfounded, racist attacks on any of our partners
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday.
The summit of the Visegrad Group in Jerusalem planned for Monday and Tuesday was cancelled after Morawiecki had cancelled the departure of the Polish delegation to Israel. Instead of the V4 summit in Jerusalem, bilateral talks with the heads of government of the other V4 countries are to take place.
The Polish Prime Minister’s decision to cancel the departure of the Polish delegation to Israel is the result of Sunday’s statement by the acting Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Kathz, in which he stated that there had been „many Poles who collaborated with the Nazis”, recalling in this context the words of the former Prime Minister of Israel, Icchak Shamir, that
„Poles suckle antisemitism with mothers’ milk”.
In connection with Katza’s words, the Ambassador of Israel to Warsaw, Anna Azari, was summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
This is another statement from a similar series from the Israeli side. In the opinion of many commentators in Poland, this seriously undermines Polish-Israeli relations, which is all the more painful because it is happening just after the Middle East summit in Warsaw, organized at the request of the USA and Israel.
Tłum. K.J.