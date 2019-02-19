Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich released an official letter condemning the Israeli Minister’s statement that
Poles suckled anti-Semitism from their mothers milk.
The Schudrich’s letter was tweeted by Polish Ambassador to Israel Marek Magierowski.
Michael Schudrich and Union of Jewish Religious Communities head Monika Krawczyk said these words
were unjust already when they were first said [by former prime minister Yitzhak Shamir] in 1989.
The two emphasised that this statement repeated „are even more unjust today, 30 years later, when so much has been done on both sides for a mutual understanding of our very difficult, but shared history”.
MK, KJ