Donald Tusk is playing a game in which he wants to strengthen the opposition and provoke right-wing public opinion
— said Piotr Semka, a publicist of „Do Rzeczy” in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl.
On Saturday late in the evening, a commentary and a film were posted on the @PolskaNormalna twitter profile, showing a protest action against Magdalena Ogórek.
In the tweet one could read that outside „TVPiS” there was a „farewell to Ogórek after the screening of lies and hatred in #Minela20”. The author of the tweet quoted the insults thrown at Ogórek: „venal liar”, „shame and disgrace”, „hire journalists”, and he also wrote: „there should be several hundred thousand of us there. This is the centre of lies and propaganda of the PiS imbeciles’ dictatorship.
The film shows the hand-written sheets of paper being put against or glued to Ogórek’s car windows. Some protesters tried to prevent the journalist from driving away, terracing the street.
„A lie organised by the authorities for public money is a perfidious and dangerous form of violence, the victims of which are all of us. And everyone should protest against this lie in solidarity, within the framework of the law.
— wrote Donald Tusk on Twitter.
Donald Tusk, referring to the protests against „lying”, drew attention to compliance with the „law”. However, it is hardly possible not to perceive his entry as a form of justification of the attacks on Magdalena Ogórek.
We asked the editor Piotr Semka to comment on the words of the former Prime Minister.
It is remarkable that both the European Commission and the international community are exceptionally calm and confident when observing the persistent and usually conflicting involvement of the President of the European Council in a political dispute in his country. Donald Tusk’s statement is a cynical provocation to heat things up. As usual, this is done by means of twitter, which is apparently non-binding, but in fact in today’s world it is treated like any other political statement
— said the publicist.
Publisher Semka pointed out that the head of the European Council clearly ignores the context of the event and the scandalous nature of the attack on Magdalena Ogórek.
Tusk is trying to provoke. His tactics deserve the utmost regret
— he added.
Donald Tusk is playing a game in which he wants to strengthen the opposition and provoke right-wing public opinion. This is a very dangerous intervention in which an external politician is trying to define what is true and what is a lie in the public media. Public media have faults, but not more than other media
—said our interlocutor.
It is, of course, convenient for Donald Tusk to create a situation in which the discussion about whether or not someone is lying concerns only the public media, and all other media are excluded from it, because most private media support the opposition camp, and indirectly Donald Tusk as well
— he added.
Piotr Semka also pointed out that it is worth taking this opportunity to address the journalists of „Tygodnik Powszechny”, which some time ago devoted the whole cover to Donald Tusk.
Why do they make allowances for Donald Tusk, who brings negative emotions to politics? How does it relate to the values declared by „Tygodnik Powszechny”?
— he said.
This is, of course, a rhetorical question, because they clearly stand by one of the parties of the dispute which certainly has nothing to do with the values proclaimed by weekly from Wiślana Street
— said Piotr Semka to the portal wPolityce.pl.
Tłum. K.J.