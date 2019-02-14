In the weekly „Sieci” interview with the leader of Law and Justice, Jarosław Kaczyński, who speaks about the so-called „Kaczynski’s tapes” published by „Gazeta Wyborcza”.
These are recordings made by Austrian businessman Gerald Birgfellner, who is closely associated with the president of the Law and Justice party. It is a record of a discussion on how to solve the problem that Birgfellner demands payment for works for an investment planned by the Foundation associated with Kaczyński (this is a skyscraper in which the late Lech Kaczyński’s museum would be located, but the project was abandoned), but he is not able to prove exactly what costs he incurred.
Kaczyński calls the description of recordings presented by left-wing media manipulation:
Why is it manipulation? Because there are no financial relations between the foundation and the party. None. These are two separate institutions
— he stresses.
The president of the Law and Justice party states in the conversation:
It is not even a cap; after all, there is nothing there. But I want to correct a few things, because we are dealing with a whole lot of untrue suggestions. For example, does a member of parliament and the head of the party have the right to be the head of the foundation council, i.e. the de facto supervisory council? He has the right; it is not a violation of any provision
— explains Jarosław Kaczyński. At the same time, he emphasizes:
I consider the statement that this matter has anything to do with Article 24 of the Act on political parties, which prohibits their economic activity, to be an insolent manipulation. Why is this manipulation? Because there are no financial relations between the foundation and the party. None. These are two separate institutions
— he points out.
He adds:
I am deeply convinced that on these recordings, at least with my participation, there is nothing indecent, there is nothing sensational. At most I could have made fun of somebody
— Kaczyński points out and recalls that in a humorous tone he addressed, among others, Mr. Birgfellner’s wife, Karolina, who was an interpreter during these conversations.
(….) I jokingly asked her about those holes in her trousers that resembled pajamas – mentions Jarosław Kaczyński and quotes the words with which he commented on the translator’s outfit. And they sounded like that: „Oh dear, really?”
Tłum. K.J.