My pancreatic cancer has been removed but I have metastases
— announced Kornel Morawiecki.
The Senior Speaker of the Polish Parliament and the father of the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki admitted that he had been struggling with a serious disease and awaited chemotherapy.
I hope to finally win against cancer. Then I will return to politics, to the Parliament. I am a bit stronger now, but there is still a major fight ahead of me
— he said.
He also encouraged frequent examinations and prevention.
If something hurts you, make sure you are examined.
— he stated.
Had it not been for a quick tomography examination and diagnosis, my situation would have been disastrous.
— he added.
Tłum. K.J.