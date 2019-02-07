My pancreatic cancer has been removed but I have metastases

— announced Kornel Morawiecki.

The Senior Speaker of the Polish Parliament and the father of the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki admitted that he had been struggling with a serious disease and awaited chemotherapy.

I hope to finally win against cancer. Then I will return to politics, to the Parliament. I am a bit stronger now, but there is still a major fight ahead of me

— he said.

He also encouraged frequent examinations and prevention.

If something hurts you, make sure you are examined.

— he stated.

Had it not been for a quick tomography examination and diagnosis, my situation would have been disastrous.

— he added.

Tłum. K.J.