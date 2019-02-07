Spring (Wiosna) is the name of a new left-wing party, which was officially inaugurated by the former mayor of Słupsk, Robert Biedroń, on Sunday.
The cold winter in Poland has been going on for too long; now, after a few years, it must finally come to an end. (….) We are the freshness, we are the spring, and we will bring in fresh air to Polish politics. I invite you today: let us create a political force that will change the face of this country; that will bring fresh air into this stuffy politics
— declared Biedroń after announcing the name of his project.
During the convention, which, according to the organizers’ information, attracted to the Warsaw’s Torwar over 7,000 supporters of Biedroń, the politician also presented 13 bills, which his parliamentary club intends to submit in the first months of his term of office, if he is appointed to the Parliament after this year’s elections.
These include the national strategy for phasing out coal production for the years 2020-2035 (it is to assume the closure of coal mines by 2035), as well as draft laws: on women’s rights - including the right to terminate pregnancies „on demand” until the 12th week, access to contraception, including morning after pill, access to maternity care and full financing of the in vitro procedure - and on the conditions for renegotiation of the concordat with the Holy See.
The first initiatives of the former mayor of Słupsk’s formation are to include proposals concerning the creation of the office of the wildlife rights commissioner (in this context the politician also supported the liquidation of fur animal farms, a ban on the use of animals in circuses and stopping the cutting down of trees) and guaranteeing access to a specialist doctor within 30 days. After this time, the patient would have the right to choose a place of treatment in the private sector, for which the NFZ (National Health Fund) would pay.
Among the first parliamentary initiatives of the new grouping are also projects on long-term minimum wage formation (Biedroń wants it to represent 60% of the national average), on the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate violations of the Constitution, on transparency and principles of remuneration in the public sector and on limiting the economic activity of public figures.
Among the leaders of Spring were also Monika Gotlibowska (responsible for the business support programme), former SLD (Democratic Left Alliance ) deputy head Krzysztof Gawkowski, who in recent months organized the structures of the Biedroń’s movement, former Warsaw councillor Paulina Piechnna-Więckiewicz (responsible for family policy in the party), program director of the movement, Dariusz Standerski (he will deal with economic policy) and an expert on legal and equality issues Gabriela Morawska-Stanecka.
In his speech during the convention, Biedroń also referred to the recent assassination of the mayor of Gdańsk, Paweł Adamowicz. In this context, he stressed that as a former mayor and self-government activist he is confident that the last will of the deceased mayor of Gdańsk needs to be fulfilled.
Commentators believe that the new party means war on the opposition side, as it will be taking away the votes mainly from the Civic Platform.
The first polls indicate that the Wiosna party can count on about 10 percent of votes.
Tłum. K.J.