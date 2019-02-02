The Prosecutor’s Office intends to charge Stefan Niesiołowski with committing a corruption offence, the National Prosecutor’s Office informed. The Speaker of Parliament has already been sent a request for waiver of the MP’s immunity.
According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the MP has taken action for the benefit of the companies belonging to his business associates. As a result, these companies entered into favourable commercial agreements with a total value of up to PLN 13 million.
Extensive and meticulously gathered evidence, obtained, inter alia, as a result of operational verification, indicates that Stefan Niesiołowski, in connection with his position as a Member of the Parliament from January 2013 to the end of 2015, repeatedly accepted personal benefits in the form of sexual services in exchange for actions for the benefit of companies belonging to his friends - businessmen
— communicated the prosecutor’s office.
As it was pointed out, „as a result of the efforts of S. Niesiołowski, the companies operating in the restaurant and hotel industry have obtained lucrative contracts for the supply of coal dust and phosphate for Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police SA”. In connection with this case the following businessmen have been detained: Bogdan W., Wojciech K., and Krzysztof K.
They are to hear charges of a corrupt nature and related to pimping
— informed the National Prosecutor’s Office.
The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the operational actions in this case have been carried out since 2013. „As a result, it has been established that Bogdan W. and Wojciech K. regularly granted personal benefits to Niesiołowski. These included organising and paying for sexual services provided by women professionally or occasionally engaged in prostitution” - it was written.
According to the prosecutor’s office, W. and K. were responsible for arranging for women to meet the MP and „organizing locations where intercourses were taking place”, as well as transport for women. According to the findings of the investigation, they were also to pay them for sexual services to the MP.
Such incidents have occurred at least 30 times
— stated the National Prosecutor’s Office.
In return, Stefan Niesiołowski was to take action for the benefit of companies belonging to his business associates.
Niesiołowski, when asked about this issue in the Parliament by journalists today morning, assured them:
“I deny taking any bribes”. „I have not received any charges”
— he stressed.
