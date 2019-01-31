Poland’s GDP in 2018 increased by 5.1%. — informs the Central Statistical Office (GUS). As the professional portal money.pl emphasizes, our country was developing so fast lately 12 years ago. Such results can be envied by Western European countries, including Germany.
Good results come as a surprise to analysts who expected a slowdown in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 5% growth in Poland throughout the year. The situation is completely different. The economy sustained a high rate similar to that of previous quarters, so that eventually the country’s GDP reached the final result of 5.1%.
The progress is visible at first glance. In 2017, Poland had a 4.8% growth, and in 2016 only 3.1%.
The last time we were able to boast of such a good result was in 2007, i.e. before the beginning of the global crisis.
Consumption expenditure in the household sector, which increased by 4.5 per cent during the year and contributed +2.6 percentage points to the GDP growth, had a significant impact on the high growth rate. Investments also played a significant role - gross fixed capital formation increased by 7.3% compared to only 3.9% in 2017.
The good news was commented on Twitter by the President.
In Davos, this is what was appreciated and emphasized the most
- wrote president Andrzej Duda.