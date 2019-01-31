It would be a great success and prestige for Poland. In May, the continents will make a final decision on the presidency of WADA
— says Minister Witold Bańka to the portal wPolityce.pl. The Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism has become a European candidate for the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency.
A strong European mandate, victory in the first round and the trust that sport ministers from all over Europe placed in me is the success of Polish diplomacy, the whole Poland and also a personal one.
— said Minister Witold Bańka in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl.
This is the second most important function in the world of sport. Apart from the International Olympic Committee, WADA is the second most important sports organisation. It would be a great success and prestige for Poland. In May, the continents will decide who will be the president of WADA. The decision will be accepted at the World Conference on Doping in Sport in Katowice in November 2019.
— said Bańka in an interview with wPolityce.pl.
— said the Minister of Sport and Tourism.
After an eventual victory, Witold Bańka could no longer serve as a minister in the Polish government.
The formal assumption of office would take place on January 1, 2020, therefore, until the end of the year he can hold the position of a minister. Being the head of WADA one cannot perform the governmental function.
— says Bańka to the portal wPolityce.pl.
