The Holocaust was not done by any Nazis, but by Hitler’s Germany; German Third Reich is responsible for the Holocaust
— emphasized Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
It was Hitler’s Germany that fed on fascist ideology, which later, to this day, has been defined as this by all the historians. But all the evil came from this (German) state and we cannot forget that, because otherwise we relativise evil.
— added the head of government, who also recalled the words of John Paul II, which he had delivered during earlier ceremonies at the Auschwitz-Birkenau site.
He also recalled that 2019 is a year of round anniversaries, including the 30th anniversary of the political transformation and the fall of communism.
But 80 years earlier, by order of Nazi Germany, Poles and other nations living in the Second Republic not only lost their freedom, but Polish Jews were sentenced to the Holocaust, and Poles were also sentenced to the Holocaust.
— he emphasized.
The Polish state acts as the guardian of the truth, which must not be relativised in any way, and I want to make a promise here to preserve the complete truth about that era. — said the head of government.
We have to be honest and face the truth, so that this terrible, cruel death, which affected all those imprisoned here and in other German extermination camps, should not affect them again; that they should not perish again.
— added Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Tłum. K.J.