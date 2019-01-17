The murder of the mayor of Gdańsk is an unprecedented crime. Paweł Adamowicz was killed on stage, in the light of the reflectors, in front of the eyes of hundreds or maybe thousands of spectators. He died as part of a bizarre „revenge” of a criminal who was convicted of bank robberies, probably afflicted with mental problems. All this makes the events of the last few days a tragic and special moment, which will enter our history and will be remembered for a very long time. Also because, through its unprecedented nature, this tragedy has affected each and every one of us.
The consequences of this event can be serious, although I do not think it is an event that resolves all the most important questions of 2019. Only time can set certain events in their proper perspective.
Today we wish to draw attention to a few important issues:
— The reaction of the ruling camp was right and accurate. The most important politicians, without a moment of hesitation, hastened to condemn the crime; they expressed their solidarity and offered all possible help. The Minister of Health came to the hospital, the Prime Minister offered an airplane, the President declared the announcement of national mourning. As a gesture of removing even the shadow of suspicion of drawing political benefits from the tragedy, Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, the former vice-president of the city, became the commissioner in Gdańsk.
— Numerous statements of politicians and some of the opposition’s publicists, coming down to the claim that it was a „political murder”, show that the matter will be exploited and played out. And yet the phrase „political murder” means that the party who commissioned the order was a politician and not that a politician was killed. However, today there are no, not even the slightest indication of any connection between the perpetrator and the ruling party. In his statement immediately after the crime, the perpetrator did not even refer to any „atmosphere”; he pointed to his personal desire for revenge, resulting from the fact that he was convicted during the reign of the Civic Platform (PO) party. From this perspective, Donald Tusk’s statement („Dear Paul, I want to promise you that we will defend our Gdańsk, our Poland and our Europe against hatred and contempt”) can hardly be considered as adequate and appropriate.
— The crime in Gdańsk has nothing to do with the debate around Jerzy Owsiak and the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. Let us add: a debate is fully legitimate both in the past and in the future. The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity is so expressive and so big that it has to face criticism. Jerzy Owsiak’s suggestions, linking the tragedy in Gdańsk with the puppets presented the day before on TVP, are entirely unfounded. They are quite a cynical attempt to settle one’s own scores within the context of a tragedy.
— Jerzy Owsiak himself has made a mistake, first by dragging the finale to the end, even though he already knew about the tragedy, and then putting his sentiments in the spotlight (this sentence: „I felt like in Auschwitz”). Also, the resignation from running the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity Foundation is not explicit in the present context. Because the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity has to face questions about securing the event in Gdańsk; so as to draw conclusions for the future.
— Numerous calls to tone down the language of public debate are fully understandable, and yes, everyone involved in public life should personally rethink this matter, even if the link between the tragedy in Gdańsk and our public debate is invisible; or if it does not exist. It has already become clear, unfortunately, that for some commentators the most important effect of this process is to further strengthen the asymmetry of the debate in Poland. A similar effect is to be brought about by the fight against „hate speech”, which has just been inaugurated in some cities, and which in Europe today simply means a comfortable screen for left-wing authoritarianism.
We will be coming back to this tragedy in our debates frequently. But probably not only in a political context. It has reminded us, very spectacularly, of the value of life as well as its fragility. This is also a very important lesson in times dominated by virtual reality.