Mayor of Gdańsk, Paweł Adamowicz, is dead. On Monday afternoon, Dr. Tomasz Stefaniak, Director of Healthcare at the University Clinical Centre in Gdańsk and Minister of Health Łukasz Szumowski, informed about it.
With the deepest regret we must inform you that we have lost the fight for the life of the mayor. Mayor Adamowicz has died. May his memory be honored. This has happened very recently. Despite all our efforts, we did not manage to save him
— said Dr. Stefaniak.
He also pointed out that the causes of death will be explained by the prosecutor’s office.
This is beyond our knowledge and interpretation possibilities. His wife did not manage to say goodbye to Mayor Adamowicz. She has not yet been there
— said Dr. Stefaniak.
The situation is such that the mayor has died recently. It was not possible to win against everything that affected him. May the Lord grant eternal rest to him „said Minister Szumowski, present on the spot.
Mayor Adamowicz died in the hospital on Monday afternoon. On Sunday evening he was attacked with a knife in Gdańsk by 27-year-old with a criminal record, Stefan W., who raided the stage during the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (WOŚP) final.
After a five-hour operation on Monday night, Dr. Stefaniak informed us that the patient was alive but in a very difficult condition; he stated at the time that „the injuries were very serious - a serious wound of the heart, a wound of the diaphragm, wounds of the organs inside the abdominal cavity”.
Mayor Adamowicz was 53 years old.
