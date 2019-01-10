Radosław Sikorski shared his knowledge on topics sensitive for the country with the world; he pointed out, among others, where the CIA had its interrogation centre - reported „Dziennik Gazeta Prawna”, commenting on the book of the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs „Poska może być lepsza” (“Poland can be better”) on Monday.
The centre in Stare Kiejkuty was made available to the Central Intelligence Agency with neophyte overzealousness (…); the manner in which this matter was dealt with was marked by a lack of respect for one’s own country. The signing of relevant agreements was not ensured.
— Sikorski is quoted by ‘DGP’.
In the publication - as noted by „DGP” - former head of diplomacy also gives details of where specifically the foreigners were being interviewed:
Perhaps the only benefit of this vassal episode of the Kiejkuty interrogation centre is that the villa, where Americans kept terrorists, was later renovated in order to avoid recognition, so I had decent accommodation during my annual meetings with our spies’ young blood.
The journal points out that the content of Radoslaw Sikorski’s book is not limited only to CIA prisons.
He also suggests, for example, some links of Polish diplomats with the intelligence agency and boasts about the state of knowledge of the Polish government during the war in Georgia. He also writes about the fact that Poland bluffed, claiming that Nord Stream would threaten the development of the LNG port in Świnoujście.
— published a daily newspaper. It was also emphasized that Sikorski in his publication returned to the proposal of the partition of Ukraine, which Vladimir Putin had made to Donald Tusk - the proposal was to be made not in Moscow, but in Sopot.
The book “Polska może być lepsza. Kulisy polskiej dyplomacji.” („Poland can be better. Background of Polish diplomacy”) was published in autumn last year by Społeczny Instytut Wydawniczy Znak (Znak Horyzont). According to the publisher, Sikorski as a lecturer at Harvard University, the former Minister of Defence and Foreign Affairs, answers questions about the European Union, threats connected with Russia’s imperial policy, as well as guarantees for Poland on the part of the United States. In an interview with „DGP”, the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bartosz Cichocki assessed Sikorski’s book as a manifestation of lack of responsibility.
This is what a person who says goodbye to politics does. It is difficult to judge when someone writes first and then thinks about what they have written.
— said Cichocki, who is responsible for Eastern policy at the ministry and will soon become Poland’s ambassador to Ukraine.
Tłum. KJ