The head of Polish diplomacy Jacek Czaputowicz criticized the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in an interview for the German economic daily „Handelsblatt”. In his opinion, the project threatens the security of Ukraine and is a symptom of Germany’s anti-European stance.
The gas pipeline destroys the effects of sanctions. Nord Stream 2 kills Ukraine
— assessed Czaputowicz in an interview published on Thursday on the newspaper’s website.
When the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine is interrupted, the country will not only lose serious revenues, but above all the guarantee of protection against further Russian aggression.
— he explained.
The minister also expressed his regret that it had not been possible to establish a common European position on this matter.
Poland, the USA and the European Commission represent a pro-European position. Germany - anti-European. Germany often thinks that the European position is the same as the German position. However, this is not the case with Nord Stream 2.
—he judged.
At the same time, Czaputowicz said that Poland and Germany „in principle” pursue the same policy towards the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It is based on the lack of acceptance for the annexation of Crimea and interference in Donbass; the recognition that Russia is in this case an aggressor and Russian actions against Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait region were an aggression.
To a certain extent, we also agree on the EU’s reaction to Russian aggression which has sent a signal to Russia through sanctions. However, we want stronger action
— said the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He also proposed the appointment of a special envoy of the UN Secretary General for Ukraine. He also added that the USA and the EU should join the so-called Normandy format (Germany, France, Ukraine, and Russia).
It may seem to Germany and France that they represent Europe, but in our opinion this is not the case. Only European institutions can represent us. In this case, the High Representative (EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - PAP), not other countries.
— he said.
Czaputowicz responded to the accusation of lack of solidarity in the migration crisis, by reminding that Poland is one of the most pro-European countries in the EU. As evidence he cited the fulfillment of judgments of the Court of Justice of the EU. In addition, he stated that „It cannot be claimed that we are against migration. We have received 1.5 million Ukrainians, many Belarusians and people from the former Soviet Union. According to Czaputowicz, Chancellor Angela Merkel has the right to invite refugees to Germany, but not to Poland.
The minister believes that Poland is being deliberately made into a troublesome country. This is supposed to help some countries or specific politicians to achieve political benefits.
After all, the real problems are in other countries. Poland is being accused but actually, it is France where the reforms are failing. Poland is being accused in order to divert attention from problems with immigration in other countries.
— said Czaputowicz.
We fight against double standards.
— he added.
Among the examples of double standards, the minister mentioned the different approach of the EU to the issue of nature conservation or the filling of positions of judges of constitutional courts in different countries.
The international role of the EU is threatened by countries that do not reform and thus become a burden for the EU. These are the greatest worries
— noticed Czaputowicz.
Other threats are, according to him, a discussion about a two-speed Europe and growing protectionism in the EU.
We are likely to take over the role of the UK in the EU as advocates of a liberal market economy. We need economic strength and less protectionism. When it comes to the vision of Europe we are in many respects in line with Germany. Together we must save the EU
— declared Czaputowicz.
Tłum. KJ