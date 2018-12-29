On 21 December this year, LOT Polish Airlines won the title of the „Best Eastern European Airline awarded by the American magazine Global Traveler - informed the LOT press office on Thursday. The Polish carrier left behind airlines like Russian Aeroflot and Hungarian Wizzair.
As it has been explained, the award is granted by Global Traveler’s readers, i.e. industry experts and frequent travelers.
This is proof that LOT airline is becoming more and more appreciated on the international stage
— emphasized LOT.
A ceremonial gala, during which awards in almost 70 categories were presented, took place in Los Angeles. LOT for the second time won the title of the „Best Eastern European Airline”, ahead of Aeroflot, Wizzair or Croatia Airlines (Croatian airlines).
“We are proud of this prize and we value its importance: it means that LOT has become more popular and recognizable in America. The intense development of the short and long range connections, the increasing number of modern airplanes in our fleet, and high-quality onboard services have made LOT one of the most favoured airlines among passengers who travel to the fastest developing region of Europe, Central-Eastern Europe
—said the LOT spokesman Adrian Kubicki, quoted in the press release.
He reminded that LOT Polish Airlines will have served 8.8 million passengers by the end of this year, i.e. twice as many as in 2016. Next year, that number is set to rise to 10 mln people.
The Polish carrier was also awarded in the category “Best new air connection,” for launching a direct connection from New York to Budapest in May. The “Global Traveler” is an American magazine aimed at top-managerial staff who frequently travel within the US and around the world. The best airlines were chosen in open surveys completed by the readers between January 1 and September 30 this year.
LOT is currently offering 107 flights. Since the beginning of 2016, LOT has announced the launch of 66 direct flights from Warsaw to Miami, Los Angeles, Newark, Seoul, Tokyo and Singapore, from Budapest to New York and Chicago, from Kraków to Chicago and from Rzeszów to Newark.
Only a few years ago, LOT Polish Airlines was for sale; had it not been for the change of government it would have been sold. Now it has been awarded the prestigious title of „Best Eastern European Airline” by Global Traveler magazine.
— wrote Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Twitter.
Prime Minister Morawiecki stressed on Thursday’s post on Twitter that „the prestigious title of the Best Eastern European Airline granted by Global Traveler has been received by LOT Polish Airlines for the second time in a row. This is great news on the company’s 90th birthday
— he wrote.
Tłum. KJ