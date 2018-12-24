The famous French actor Jean Reno has appeared in a new Christmas clip produced by the Polish National Foundation. He plays the role of a grandfather, who tells his granddaughter about Polish Christmas traditions.
The Christmas clip with Jean Reno promotes the beauty of [Polish] Christmas traditions and presents the winter charm of Polish Tatra mountains. It also portrays our country as full of familiar warmth, culturally rich, with attractive tourism and one in which you may feel safe
— said the head of PFN Filip Rdesiński.
Imagine a beautiful country where Christmas is the most magical period of the year. And the Christmas trees are so tall that they touch the ceiling.
— says Jean Reno to his granddaughter.
(…) First of all, there are delicious treats everywhere, lots of good things. People are kind and everyone sings
— he says.
Will we go there some time?
— asks an enthusiastic granddaughter at the end of Jean Reno’s speech.
Tomorrow
- replies Reno.
Tłum. KJ