The Presidential Palace in Warsaw hosted the ceremony of lighting Hanukkah candles, which was attended by President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.
May this light, especially on the 100th anniversary of Poland’s regaining independence, also be a symbol of the survival of Polish Jews, given all the dramatic moments of history; such indestructibility
— said the president.
Thank you very much for the fact that on this holiday, the Hanukkah holiday - on the centenary of Poland’s regaining independence - we can meet as a community of people living in Poland, as a community of those who constitute Polish society, who want to be together
— stressed Andrzej Duda.
The Head of State reminded about common Polish-Jewish fates:
These are beautiful and difficult moments, but also many people who have permanently inscribed themselves in the history of Poland and have become an important element of Polish culture and Polish tradition.
Tłum. KJ