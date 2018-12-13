Law and Justice (PiS) is the leader of the CBOS survey. As many as 41% of Poles want to vote for Jarosław Kaczyński’s party.
The second place was taken by the Civic Platform (PO), which was chosen by 24% of the respondents.
Polish People’s Party (PSL) (7%) and Kukiz‘15 (5%) would also join the Sejm.
The Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) (4%), Nowoczesna (2%) and Wolność (3%) would be outside the parliament.
The Party Razem, the Green Party and the National Movement can count on support at the level of 1 percent.
The survey was conducted on 29 November – 9 December.
PAP/Tłum. KJ