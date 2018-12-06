We want to be appraised. We want to prove that, by most measures, we have fulfilled our electoral obligations; we have tried to maintain our credibility everywhere; we have kicked our economy into high gear
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the Law and Justice (PiS) „Work for Poland” convention.
The end of the year, which was a hot political year, is approaching, but I hope that there is only Christmas fever ahead of us, and the moods will soon calm down. A lot has been achieved and we can be proud of it. — the head of government spoke.
Over the last 30 years Poland has been changing dynamically, but these changes were not sufficiently adapted to the people, their expectations and needs. What we are trying to change is to adapt the changes to people’s needs. This change is supposed to lead Poles to the European standard of living.
— he said.
Releasing vital social forces. We want to build on this.
— he added.
I also see some optimism. Sometimes it is a little overshadowed by a political dispute that goes too far, but this optimism is still present. It gives great hope for the future. We want to build it on dynamism and optimism
— he emphasized.
Universality is the hallmark of our programs.
— marked Morawiecki.
After those three years, when we have carried out a thorough renovation of the house called Poland, it is now time for safe development, for peace and stability. (…) We are after these changes. We wish to develop in a peaceful way economically; we want to offer this to the widest possible range of the society, so that it benefits the ordinary person, the young and the elderly, the hard-working people
— he said.
What was said a few years ago about these young Polish workers? It was said that our a dvantage is low labour costs. We said firm: “No!” to this economic model. A plan for responsible development means high paid jobs, keeping promises, and credibility
—he marked.
I understand it this way: Think about Poland, think Poland and work for Poland
— he stated.
We are a political change team that understands a sense of stability. We want to provide it; we do not want political fights to look like tribal fights. We invite the opposition to a discussion. (…) The one who does nothing makes no mistakes
— said the Prime Minister.
We don’t want young people to leave here in search of happiness, but we want them to find happiness in here
— he emphasized, pointing to the digital revolution and stopping this emigration.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pointed out that there is a period of appraisal by the voters.
We want to be appraised. And we want to prove that, by most measures, we have fulfilled our electoral obligations; we have tried to maintain our credibility everywhere; we have kicked our economy into high gear
— he said.
He also pointed out that the cut of the Vistula Spit is all the more important when we observe what is happening in the East - on the Strait of Kerch. He also stressed the need to build a Central Transport Port.
This is a measure of our effectiveness and credibility. We invite you to fight for programs for the benefit of all groups of Poles
— he added.
The head of government said that a friend of his asked him what was the thing which he remembered the most during the last three years.
The moment which engraved in my memory the most was the visit to the Zofiówka mine, when rescuers and miners fought for the lives of their colleagues. They showed great fortitude. I will remember it forever. I see similar fortitude in Polish workers, Polish parents. They show similar willpower in overcoming difficulties and recovering from the setbacks that took place in recent years
— he said.
I believe that governments of the United Right are the most pro-liberal, freedom-oriented team of the last 28 years, because we give people freedom of choice when Poles want to retire, send a child to school
— he stated.
