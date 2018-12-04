Georgette Mosbacher, who was taking her first steps in the ambassador’s career, created some confusion in our politics. She tried to blackmail the Polish government, becoming an aggressive spokesman for TVN. If she does not revert to her proper role, she will probably still do even more damage. On the other hand, her actions do not seem sufficiently powerful to seriously undermine Warsaw’s alliance with Washington
— writes Marek Pyza and Marcin Wikło in the latest issue of the weekly “Sieci”.
The publicists of the weekly „Sieci” comment on diplomatic incidents committed by Georgette Mosbacher, who has recently served as the United States ambassador to Poland.
Georgette Mosbacher participated in the annual ball of the TVN Foundation dressed in a peculiar golden outfit. Even gossip portals considered „cosmic styling” to be a „fashion faux pas”. The Ambassador certainly did not care about it. She is an eccentric figure, with noisy Hollywood-style manners, tattooed toffee-coloured eyebrows done every two years, a storm of red hair and a passion for kitsch. Her career is a denial of American dream. She certainly did not work hard laboriously climbing up the career ladder, but got straight to the top in an express elevator, marrying indecently rich men. As their wife, she entered the world of the higher spheres, and over time she has become an inseparable part of it as an organizer of legendary rauts. This, in a nutshell, is the genesis of her position located at the intersection of American politics and business. Many predicted that her nomination as an ambassador in Warsaw would mean trouble. Few people thought that she would make so much fuss so quickly. Anyway, she has been in office for only two months
— sum up Pyza and Wikło.
The controversial behaviour of the Ambassador was particularly noticeable due to her lively involvement in the defence of TVN television in connection with the broadcast material on Hitler’s birthday celebrations in Poland.
During barely a few days in November, first during a meeting with Polish MPs, and later in a letter to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Mosbacher significantly broadened the range of the ambassador’s function, reproaching Polish politicians so that they did not dare to adopt legal solutions unfavourable to TVN, which belonged to the American concern Discovery, or even to criticise it.
The letter included a handwritten note by the Ambassador, which can actually be read as a form of blackmail: „We have to solve this problem because it stands in the way of very important issues. Let’s recall - it’s about serious doubts regarding TVN’s”.
Superwizjer” material, which - according to the portal “Sieci” findings - was a paid photo op with, to say the least, controversial participation of this station’s journalists. There is a question which has recently arised in the circles of Polish politics whether this initiative is an idea of Mosbacher herself, or whether it was carried out in accordance with the instructions of the station’s superiors. Heather Nauert, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of State, in one sentence refused to comment on a letter to the Polish Prime Minister. In the second one, she strongly supported Mosbacher, saying that „the ambassador represents the U.S. government in Poland very well” and „shares the American ideas and values, including freedom of the press”. An impressive coherence of the message, which could be learned by diplomats from all over the world, including Poland. At the same time you can very well sense that a faux pas, to put it mildly, has been committed, but we will defend our man to the end
— commented the journalists.
Although at the moment Polish-American relations have not cooled down or loosened, there are still many situations ahead of us, which may turn out to be a difficult test.
Tłum. KJ