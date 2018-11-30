Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/423547-letter-of-writer-skwarczynski-to-the-ambassador-mosbacher?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29

Henryk Skwarczyński, pisarz i antropolog urodzony w 1952 roku w Felicjanowie k. Koluszek. Studia ukończył w roku 1977 na Uniwersytecie Warszawskim na podstawie pracy: Czesław Miłosz wobec polskiej tradycji poetyckiej. Szykanowany przez Służbę Bezpieczeństwa zdał egzamin na studia doktoranckie w Instytucie Filozofii i Socjologii PAN, gdzie przygotowywał rozprawę doktorską na temat Obrazu amerykańskiej demokracji w pismach Alexisa de Tocqueville i Juliana Ursyna Niemcewicza. Debiutował w niezależnym piśmie "Głos" w którym pod pseudonimem Henryk Jundziłł ukazał się, będący kpiną z sowieckiego Politbiura, jego minidramat Wesoły aparacik. W lutym 1980 roku otrzymał azyl polityczny we Francji, a we wrześniu tegoż roku został przyjęty jako uchodźca polityczny przez Stany Zjednoczone. Początkowo pracował w sekcji Radia Wolna Europa w Nowym Jorku, następnie w czasie stanu wojennego jako korespondent "Głosu Ameryki" w Waszyngtonie, a później jako wykładowca w Defense Language Institute w Monterey w Kalifornii. W roku 1986 w przyjął obywatelstwo USA. Jako pisarz amerykański debiutował w roku 1995 w antologii "Paris Transcontinental" opowiadaniem A Poet, Gamblers, and Blackjack. Zjechał świat od Tasmanii i Abu Simbel poczynając, na Serengeti, Angkor Wat i Bora-Bora nie kończąc. Jest autorem takich m. in. książek jak powieści: Słomiane morze i Uczta głupców, ksiazki sensacyjnej Jak zabiłem Piotra Jaroszewicza, czy prozy autobiograficznej Z różą i księżycem w herbie i ostatnio wydanej przez warszawskie wydawnictwo Prohibita autobiografii pod ironicznym tytułem Szlachcic z Koluszek w Ameryce. Biogram pisarza od roku 2000 ukazuje sie w Marquis Who is Who in America i Marquis Who is Who in the World. Henryk Skwarczyński mieszka z żoną, poetką litewską urodzoną w Ameryce Eglė Juodvalkė, na przedmieściach Chicago w La Grange.