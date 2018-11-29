Roksana Węgiel representing Poland was announced the winner of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Minsk with the song „Anyone I Want to Be”. The Polish singer was the best of the representatives of 20 countries participating in the contest.
My song says that dreams are most important; they can help everyone achieve anything.
— said Roksana Węgiel after announcing the verdict.
I would like to thank Poland, the whole Europe, my dancers, my family and God. I would also like to thank Belarus for organizing the competition
— said the 13-year-old winner of the competition.
Roksana Węgiel spent a week in Minsk. As she told journalists, she had felt very well there, but she did not expect her stay to be so successful.
Your team was excellent; it was fully professional and created an excellent show. You are a much deserved winner. We are proud of you
— said Jon Ola Sand, the Head of Eurovision.
The final concert took place in Minsk in the Minsk-Arena hall, which gathered over 15 thousand spectators.
The winner of the competition is selected on the basis of the votes of the jurors and the votes cast by TV viewers. In total, the young singer scored 215 points.
This year’s competition was attended by representatives of 20 countries - a record number in the history of the event. It has been the first time for Kazakhstan and Wales to participate in it.
Roksana Węgiel comes from Jasło and apart from singing she’s practiced acrobatics, judo and dance. She is the winner of the first season of the Polish competition The Voice Kids Poland.
The final of the Junior Eurovision took place in Belarus for the second time. The first time it was organized there in 2010.
Poland has won the competition for the first time, and the representatives of our country have participated in five editions so far.
Junior Eurovision Song Contest has been organized since 2003 and its participants are aged 9-15 years.
Congratulations!
kk, tłum. KJ