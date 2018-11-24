Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/422578-poland-reaches-record-high-economic-growth?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29

Urodzony 19 września 1956 roku w Komorowie woj. mazowieckie. Doktor nauk ekonomicznych. Absolwent Politechniki Świętokrzyskiej w Kielcach Wydział Ekonomiczny w Radomiu oraz Szkoły Głównej Planowania i Statystyki w Warszawie – obecnie Szkoły Głównej Handlowej – na Wydziale Finansów. Od roku 1979 do chwili obecnej jest wykładowcą akademickim Uniwersytetu Technologiczno Humanistycznego (wcześniej Politechniki Radomskiej oraz Wyższej Szkoły Inżynierskiej w Radomiu). Pełnił funkcję Wojewody Radomskiego, Ministra, członka Rady Ministrów, Prezesa Rządowego Centrum Studiów Strategicznych, Marszałka Województwa Mazowieckiego. W czerwcu 2004 roku uzyskał mandat Deputowanego w wyborach do Parlamentu Europejskiego. Zasiadał w Komisji Budżetowej oraz Komisji Gospodarczej i Monetarnej. Poseł na Sejm IV kadencji (pełnił funkcję przewodniczącego Sejmowej Komisji Samorządu Terytorialnego i Polityki Regionalnej Sejmu RP). Był Posłem VII kadencji Sejmu (pracował w Komisji Finansów Publicznych oraz Komisji Samorządu Terytorialnego i Polityki Regionalnej). W maju 2014 roku uzyskał mandat Deputowanego w wyborach do Parlamentu Europejskiego. Pracuje w Komisji Budżetowej oraz komisji Rolnictwa i Rozwoju Wsi.