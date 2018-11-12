Police: photo of Forza Nuova taken in 2017 in Italy - not during the Warsaw march.
A photograph circulating in social media illustrating Forza Nuova members was taken in 2017 in Italy, not during Sunday’s 100th anniversary march - it was reported on the official police profile at Twitter. Please do not mislead public opinion with such pictures! – reads the appeal.
On Sunday, a photo of members of the Italian organisation Forza Nuova raising their right hands during the demonstration as a gesture of fascist greeting appeared on the social media. According to the signatures accompanying the photo, it was to be taken during the march on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of regaining independence, which passed through the streets of Warsaw on Sunday.
The photo was referred to on the official police profile on Twitter.
„The photograph from 8 December 2017 taken in Italy. We assume that some people expected a brawl, but thanks to @Polish Police the event was safe. Please do not mislead public opinion with such pictures! – reads the appeal.
With the participation of the President and the Prime Minister, on Sunday the “Biało-Czerwony Marsz “Dla Ciebie Polsko” (White-Red March “For You Poland”), organized on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Poland’s regaining independence, walked along the streets of Warsaw. The police estimate that 250,000 people took part in the march this year.
The march was also attended by representatives of Forza Nuova.
PAP. Tłum. KJ