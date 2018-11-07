Poland, most probably, is about to face difficult experiences. During crises, I repeat, beware of agents. Go your own way, serving only Poland, cherishing only Poland and hating those who serve strangers - the words of Józef Piłsudski are reminded by Grzegorz Górny.
In the latest issue of the weekly “Sieci” Grzegorz Górny conducts an exceptional interview with Józef Piłsudski.
This is, of course, a stylistic device. The words taken from the Marshal’s original statements, his writings, speeches and conversations are timeless and so timely even today that they have been used to make a contemporary interview. Here are the most interesting excerpts:
— One of the curses of our life, one of the curses of our way of building the country is that we got divided into several types of Poles; that we speak one Polish language, but we understand Polish words differently; that we brought up Poles of different species, Poles with difficulty in communicating, Poles so accustomed to living according to foreign patterns, according to foreign ways of life and methods of conduct imposed on us, that we almost consider them our own, and it is difficult for us to renounce them. […]
— Poles are not an organized nation, which is why their mood plays greater role than reasoning and arguments; the art of governing Poles is therefore to arouse appropriate moods in them. […]
— The time has come which will be marked by the race of work, as before was the race of iron, as before was the race of blood. Whoever is more prepared for this race, who will submit more proofs of endurance in this race, in the nearest future will be the winner, who will be able to keep what he has gained or make up for what he has lost. [….] A great effort awaits us in this respect, which all of us, the whole modern generation, must make if we want to secure an easy life for future generations, if we want to turn the circle of history so far, that the great Republic of Poland will be the greatest power not only of war, but also of culture throughout the east.
Józef Piłsudski was born on 5 December 1867 in Zułów, Vilnius region.
He was one of the leaders of the Polish Socialist Party, commander of the First Brigade of Legions, which during World War I fought on the side of Entente, the head of state, the first Marshal of Poland. In 1920 he commanded an army that repulsed the Bolshevik invasion and saved Europe. After the May Coup - when he took over power by force - he was Prime Minister of Poland twice. He died on 12 May 1935 in the Belvedere. He was buried at Wawel Castle in St. Leonard’s crypt, and his heart was buried in his mother’s grave at Rossa Street in Vilnius.
He is considered to be one of the greatest Poles in its modern history.