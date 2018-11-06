Law and Justice (PiS) has won the most seats in the elections to the provincial assemblies whereas opposition celebrates victory in the cities.
Local government elections in Poland have finally come to an end. In the elections to the provincial assemblies the most seats were won by Law and Justice, which will have as many as 254 councilors. The second place was taken by Civic Coalition (KO) with 194 councilors. Regional assemblies will also have their representatives delegated by the following parties: Polish People’s Party (PSL) - 70 councilors, Non-Partisan Self-Government (Bezpartyjni Samorządowcy) – 15, and Alliance of the Democratic Left (Sojusz Lewicy Demokratycznej) - 11
When converting the number of votes into percentages, 34.29% of voters voted for Law and Justice in the 2018 elections, 27.1% for Civic Coalition (KO), and 12.13% for Polish People’s Party (PSL). The next places were taken by: SLD Lewica Razem (6.65%), Kukiz‘15 (5.65%) and the Non-Partisan Local Government (5.30%). Despite over five percent support, due to the method of vote counting, the Paweł Kukiz’s formation did not introduce any representatives to the assemblies.
Law and Justice has also won in almost half of the poviats - this is the middle level of local governments.
The turnout in the first round of local government election in 2018 was 54.96 percent and was significantly higher than four years ago. At present, local government terms of office have been extended and will last for 5 years.
Last Sunday, the elections were also held in 649 cities and communes. The candidates were facing the second round. In general, the left-liberal opposition won in large and medium-sized towns.
Rafał Trzaskowski won the presidential election in Warsaw in the first round, winning 56.67% of votes. The candidate of the United Right, Patryk Jaki, received 28.53% of votes. Internet users point out, however, that the number of votes for Jaki has been the highest ever won by a right-wing candidate in Warsaw.
In Cracow the election was won by the former mayor of the city Jacek Majchrowski - 61.94% of voters voted for him. The candidate of Law and Justice, Małgorzata Wassermann, won 38.06% of the votes.
The elections for President of Gdańsk were won by Paweł Adamowicz - 64.8% of voters voted for him; Kacper Płażyński got 35.20% of the votes.
Bogdan Wenta (Projekt Świętokrzyskie) received 61.25% of votes in the second round of the presidential election in Kielce and became the new leader. In the second round of the elections he received 49,178 votes (61.25%). His counter candidate, the mayor of the city since 2002, Wojciech Lubawski, was voted for by 31 114 people (38.75%).
The incumbent president of Szczecin, Piotr Krzystek, was elected for the fourth term receiving 78.22% of votes in the second round of the elections. The candidate of KWW Bezpartyjnych, Piotr Krzystek, defeated Bartłomiej Sochański, the candidate of the United Right, who won 21.78 % of votes. 100 thousand 465 people voted for Krzystek, and 27 thousand 966 for Sochański.
Radosław Witkowski was elected for the second term as the president of Radom, obtaining 53.83% of votes, according to the PAP Municipal Election Commission. He defeated the candidate of Law and Justice Wojciech Skurkiewicz, who received 46.17% of the support.
37-year-old MP Wojciech Bakun (KWW Kukiz‘15) was elected president of Przemyśl (Podkarpackie) in the second round - said the Municipal Election Commission. Bakun won 74.80% of votes. His 50-year-old counter candidate, Janus Hamryszczak (KW Law and Justice), received 25.20% of votes. Hamryszczak is currently the deputy president of Przemyśl.
A non-partisan candidate, Ludomir Handzel, was elected president of Nowy Sącz, obtaining 58.35% of votes in the second round of the elections, the State Election Commission said. He defeated the candidate of the United Right Iwona Mularczyk, who received 41.65% of votes.
Chełm - here won the candidate of the United Right Jakub Banaszek; he received 13,048 votes (50.89%) whereas Agata Fisz (non-partisan) received 12,591 votes (49.11%).
Bartosz Kaliński will become the new mayor of Wadowice. In the second round of the elections the candidate of Law and Justice defeated Mateusz Klinowski, who so far held the position of mayor of Wadowice.
