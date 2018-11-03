Cemeteries of Polish towns and cities are filled with people. This is a centuries-old Polish tradition to visit the graves of our loved ones on the All Saints’ Day (1 November) and on the following days. During this special time Poles return to places important for their families.
On that day, many cemeteries collect donations for the restoration of old graves.
The fact that Jerzy Waldorff came up with the idea that every year the money collected at Polish cemeteries is used to restore the old graves is wonderful.
— said an actress Maja Komorowska.
This year’s 44th collection in Powązki Cemetery takes place from 1-4 November, from early morning to late evening hours. It is supported by about 250 representatives of the world of culture, science, social and political life.
At present, there is no cemetery in Poland, which would not be filled with the faithful visiting the graves of their loved ones. Kościelisko:
Szczecin:
Wrocław:
Zakopane:
All Saints’ Day is statutorily free from work. This was also the case in the times of the People’s Republic of Poland, but at that time an official attempt was made to give this holiday a secular character and it was called the Day of All Dead or the Day of the Dead.
Also the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher, for the first time in Poland participated in the celebration of All Saints’ Day. She shared her impressions on Twitter.
For the first time I had the opportunity to see how Poles traditionally spend All Saints’ Day. In reverie, among the closest ones, remembering those who passed away. It’s really special. I also lit a candle today
— wrote Mosbacher.
We remember our loved ones, but we also remember them in prayer. This is the greatest gift we can offer to them. I greet you beautifully
— emphasizes Fr. Łukasz Saczyński.
During these days Poles also commemorate their compatriots abroad, whether in countries where the Polish emigration is large, as in the United States, or where the Polish people and their heritage have remained after the borders shifts, as in Lithuania or Ukraine.
gim, tłum. KJ