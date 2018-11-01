The monument to the President Lech Kaczyński at Piłsudzki Square in Warsaw will be unveiled on November 10, the head of the Prime Minister’s office Marek Suski informed the PAP on Tuesday.
Suski, who is also a member of the Social Committee for the Construction of Monuments to the late President of the Republic of Poland Lech Kaczyński and to the Victims of Smolensk Tragedy, informed that before the unveiling of the monument a solemn mass will take place in the seminar church. Next, the participants of the mass will go to Piłsudzki Square, where, opposite the Warsaw Garrison, the unveiling of the monument will take place. The state anthem and wreaths will be laid.
The monument to the President Lech Kaczyński is to be erected in front of the headquarters of the Warsaw Garrison on the eastern frontage of Piłsudzki Square. It is expected to be a classic structure and present a figure standing on a pedestal.
On the 8th anniversary of the Smolensk catastrophe on April 10, 2018, the Monument to the Victims of the Smolensk Tragedy was unveiled at Piłsudzki Square.
It was then that the cornerstone was laid for the construction of the monument to the President Lech Kaczyński.
On 10 April 2010, 96 people were killed in the Tu-154M plane crash near Smolensk, including the president and his wife, the highest commanders of the Polish Army and the last president of the Republic of Poland in exile Ryszard Kaczorowski. The Polish delegation headed for the 70th anniversary of the Katyn massacre.
