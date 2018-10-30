Today, Moscow’s imperial ambitions are obvious to everyone, therefore we must strengthen NATO’s eastern flank - said Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview for “Bild am Sonntag”. As he pointed out, the key in NATO is solidarity and sharing responsibility and costs.
Andrzej Duda, referring to cooperation with Germany, pointed out that „security means also energy security” and that „in this aspect, as well, we expect solidarity”.
The President was asked in an interview for “Bild am Sonntag” „how dangerous” is the President Vladimir Putin, in the context of the threat that Russia poses to Poland and other countries in the eastern part of the EU.
Let us learn from the facts. Over the last 10 years, Russia has changed its borders in Europe twice by force. It attacked Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014. In both cases, the legal borders of both countries have not been restored to this day. The late President of Poland Lech Kaczyński predicted the situation. In 2008, in Tbilisi, stopping the Russian invasion together with the leaders of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, he said, and I quote: “Today Georgia, tomorrow Ukraine, the day after tomorrow the Baltic States, and then perhaps the time will come for my country, Poland”
— said Andrzej Duda
The President assessed that „today Moscow’s imperial ambitions are obvious to everyone”.
That is why we must strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.
— he emphasized.
When asked whether, in his opinion, the Germans are contributing sufficiently to protect their eastern partners in NATO, the president pointed out that „the key in NATO is allied solidarity and sharing responsibility and costs”.
I am pleased to welcome the good military cooperation with the Bundeswehr. The German army, together with us and the Danes, has taken over responsibility for the command of the NATO Corps in Szczecin. Together we are also strengthening the north-eastern flank of the Alliance. But let us remember that security means also energy security. In this aspect, as well, we expect solidarity
— remarked Andrzej Duda
kk/PAP
Tłum: KJ