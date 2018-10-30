In my opinion, World War 2 reparations are not settled. This matter has been dealt with by a group of experts in the Polish Parliament, the Sejm. MEPs will discuss this and decide on the next steps
— said the President Andrzej Duda in an interview that appeared on Sunday “Bild” – “Bild am Sonntag”.
He pointed out that there were expert opinions which indicated that the wartime losses had never been compensated.
Our late President, Professor Lech Kaczyński was in possession of expert opinions which show that the wartime losses sustained by Poland have never been compensated. The mentioned expert opinions concern especially the losses in the capital Warsaw, which was razed to the ground. The preliminary results of the team of experts confirm that we have not been compensated for our losses. This is a matter of truth and responsibility
— he emphasized.
When asked about the words of politicians of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), who underestimate Nazi terror and demand a U-turn in German historical politics, Andrzej Duda said:
No honest, upright German who takes history seriously should say so. The responsibility of Nazi Germany for the outbreak of war, the Holocaust and the deaths of six million Polish citizens is obvious. (…) The fact that no German party has challenged German guilt so far has made the process of reconciliation between Poland and Germany possible.
The subject of judiciary reform also appeared in the conversation.
I absolutely disagree with the opinion that our current regulations restrict the rights of judges or are at odds with legal norms.
— he indicated.
The objective criteria (for the retirement of judges) is, of course, age. However, I would like to say quite openly that a generational change among our judges appear to be necessary. Some judges adjudicated during the communist repressions. As a result of our regulations, judges who adjudicated while under martial law are retiring. It is high time after 30 years since the democratic turnaround.
— added Duda.
The head of state also recalled the position of the Polish government, which does not agree with the forced relocation of refugees.
