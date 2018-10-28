It is impossible to defend the thesis that the Polish civilization and culture, which existed in those Polish lands, can be summed up with a statement about 600 years of occupation. It is also the language of Soviet propaganda, which said that on 17 September 1939 the time had come to liberate and unite the Ukrainian nation under the right red scepter of Joseph Stalin.
— says prof. Jan Żaryn, a historian and Law and Justice (PiS) senator to the portal wPolityce.pl
wPolityce.pl: The Regional Council in Lviv demands the removal of statues of lions from the Cemetery of the Eaglets of Lviv, which it considers to be a „symbol of the Polish occupation of Lviv”. How should we react to such demands?
Prof. Jan Żaryn: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rightly acted by lodging a protest, which should be extended in terms of its content and argumentation. The decision of the Lviv City Council to hide and potentially remove, throw away or destroy these statues is in line with Soviet standards. In 1971 the lions were removed from the Eaglets Cemetery. Then the necropolis was devastated by building a road that crossed the graves of Polish patriots. The Ukrainians refer to the infamous Soviet heritage from which they, apparently, would wish to be liberated.
This heritage is also visible in the argumentation.
Indeed. It is impossible to defend the thesis that the Polish civilization and culture, which existed in those Polish lands, can be summed up with a statement about 600 years of occupation. It is also the language of Soviet propaganda, which said that on 17 September 1939 the time had come to liberate and unite the Ukrainian nation under the right red scepter of Joseph Stalin. We cannot accept such a language and such an argument from the Ukrainian side. The saddest thing is that the Ukrainian people aspire to be treated as bound by the norms of Western European civilisation. And in practice they do everything so as not to grow up to such a qualification. It should be clearly stated that the death of a Polish soldier who died in battles with Ukrainians, as well as in battles with the Bolsheviks in the years 1919-1920, resulted from the deep and great patriotism of these people.
Patriotism and love for one’s own homeland should be honoured by other nations.
I agree, even if from the perspective of historical interpretation, it is not recognised as a national good of the Ukrainian people. This is not important. It is important that we honour people who donated their blood to their homeland. Poland honours those who fought at Majdan so that Ukraine would be free. Regardless of whether it was good for the Polish nation or not.
For the time being, no official Polish state ceremonies are planned in Lviv on the 1st of November, on the anniversary of the beginning of the fights of the Defenders of Lviv. Apparently, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not want to annoy the Ukrainians. How will you comment on this?
It is very strange. I hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate in Lviv will lay flowers at the Eaglets Cemetery in Lviv. Such a lack of respect for history and our heritage would be inexplicable. Polish-Ukrainian relations will not expand if we are ashamed of our own history or pretend that evil is good. We must try to learn from each other. One form of Polish strategy should be to emphasize that there is our heritage, which is worthy of recognition by all.
