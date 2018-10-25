The need to return to the Christian roots of Europe, as well as the situation of persecuted Christians in the world were the subject of the 5th session of the Second International Congress of the „Europe Christi” Movement, which took place on Thursday in the Senate of the Republic of Poland.
The Second International Congress of the „Europe Christi” Movement, which this year was run under the slogan: „Vision of Europe in the perspective of St. John Paul II”, took place on 14-22 October in Częstochowa, Warszawa, Rzeszów, Lublin, Łódź and Kraków.
As Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, pointed out, Christianity is not an irrational religion, interested only in its followers, but it is universal.
No nation can be a teacher of others in Europe. No European institution can impose its values on others
— he emphasized.
According to the hierarch, the denial of all the principles that are at the heart of Europe results from Marxist ideology. That is why, as he pointed out, the attack on countries that are striving for the re-Christianization of the continent continues.
First of all the intention was to destroy the Catholic Ireland in this way, now Poland is in the center of interest of these circles
— assessed Cardinal Mueller.
In his opinion, this is happening, among other things, by „teaching Poland about the principles of democracy”.
Poland is the country in Europe that has done most for democracy, for freedom, for the self-determination of the nation, for the human dignity. In its history, Poland has suffered the most and fought the most
— said Cardinal Mueller.
Cardinal Mueller recalled the period of partitions, when Poland was divided among the three occupants.
So Poland was divided, partitions took place, but the Polish soul remained intact. Today’s attack on Poland is worse, because then only the body was torn apart. Today it is about a fatal blow to be inflicted on the Polish soul. The inner coordinates of Christian Poland are to be destroyed
— he stated.
According to the hierarch, Wojciech Smarzowski’s film „Kler” is the best example of an attack on the Polish soul. As he pointed out, the director’s aim is not to show the drama of individual priests, but to „slander the whole Catholic Poland”.
Just as magnates used to betray Poland with the help of Prussian and Russian money, now there are Poles who want to destroy the inner identity of Poles. How to do it? Arouse distrust towards others (….) We know it well from the past - in Hitler’s Germany such films were made - those bad Poles, those bad Jews, those bad Russians. This causes resentment, aversion to others, stereotypes and leads to a campaign of hatred
— he asserted
Meanwhile, according to Cardinal Mueller, it was the clergy that prevented Poland from being destroyed spiritually and intellectually during the partitions, the Second World War and communism.
If I were Donald Tusk and had something to say in Europe, instead of instructing Poland, I would teach everyone in the European Parliament one word in Polish: „Dziękuję” (meaning:“Thank you”). Thank you for what Poland has done in Europe
— he stressed.
As he explained, not only Poland is currently being attacked but the whole Catholic Church.
Poland is to be just an example of how to destroy Christianity by means of violence
— he said.
As he pointed out, often people who come to Poland from the West say: „I don’t know. As he pointed out, people who come to Poland from the West often speak to Poles: „You are medieval, backwards”.
Don’t listen to them. Be aware of your identity, fight like the Home Army soldiers against the tyrants, like the miners from the „Wujek” mine (….) We represent the culture of life, on the basis of the Resurrection, opposing hatred and what is hideous - stressed Cardinal Mueller.
According to the moderator of the Europa Chrisiti Movement, Fr Ireneusz Skubis, „something bad” is happening with Europe.
There are thousands of churches for sale in the Netherlands. This is happening all over Europe. These are very ominous signs. There are municipalities in Denmark where Muslims do not allow a Christmas tree to stand on the city square. And the Movement +Europa Christi+ wants to celebrate Christmas in Europe - so that Europe remains the Europe of Christ
— he emphasized.
He admitted that there are still parties in European politics that refer to Christianity. However, as he said, these parties „betrayed Christ” because where they rule, abortion, euthanasia and homosexual marriages are legal.
We want a return to Christ; we want a return to normality. Because Christianity is normality - it is most close to natural law, as well as to human biology
— he assessed.
Fr Skubiś pointed out that the ideology of gender is very strongly present in the thinking of the European elites.
In African countries gender ministries are established and this is a condition for these countries to receive money and benefits
— he said.
In his opinion, „Europe’s identity is unstable”.
nd yet Europe’s culture has Christian roots. It has been shaped by the philosophy and wisdom of the Greeks, by Roman law, but above all - the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the Decalogue
— he emphasized.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressed a letter to the participants of the congress. He reminded that this year’s congress takes place during the celebrations of two important anniversaries: the 100th anniversary of Poland’s regaining independence and the 40th anniversary of the election of Pope John Paul II.
Poland, bringing to the European Union a precious baggage of values and traditions as well as a specific vision of economic and social development, wants to be an advocate of good changes and participate in decision-making processes in Europe. The reflection on the need for Europe to return to its Christian foundation here in the Polish Parliament (…) has a symbolic and momentous meaning. It is impossible to understand Europe without the recognition of its Christian roots
— assessed Morawiecki.
According to the prime minister, the central place of the human person, the role of the family in society, the rights of individuals and social groups, as well as moral and ethical values - all this has developed in the context of the Gospel.
Rechristianization of Europe as a return to its Christian foundation is a particular challenge (…) Today, when the future of the new European project is at stake, Poland contributes to the search for a constructive programme for the European community. The programme calling for respect for the national identities of the Member States
— he pointed out.
„Europa Christi” is a movement created in March 2017 on the initiative of Fr Ireneusz Skubis, the honorary editor-in-chief of the Catholic weekly „Niedziela”. Its main goal is to rebuild Christian thinking about Europe. The first Congress of the Europa Christi Movement took place from 19 to 23 October 2017 in Częstochowa, Łódź and Warsaw.
PAP/wPolityce.pl, mall