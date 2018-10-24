In the elections to provincial assemblies in Poland, the Law and Justice party (PiS) won 33 percent of the votes, the Civic Coalition - 26.7 percent, the Polish People’s Party (PSL) - 13.6 percent, the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) - 6.6 percent, Kukiz‘15 - 5.9 percent, and the Non-Partisan Local Government - 5.8 percent, according to a late poll published by IPSOS.
The remaining groups taking part in elections to local assemblies in Poland were below the election threshold: Freedom in the Self-Government and Party Razem gained 1.5 percent each, the National Movement (Ruch Narodowy) - 1.3 percent, and the Greens (Zieloni) - 1.1 percent of the votes. Other committees, according to IPSOS, scored 3 percent the votes.
According to the survey, the electoral turnout was 53.4 percent.
A late poll is a human research survey carried out on the day of the election, after the end of voting on the basis of partial election results from randomly selected commissions.
The electoral battle in Warsaw aroused great interest. According to the IPSOS survey, Rafał Trzaskowski won the first round of the presidential election in Warsaw scoring 54.1 percent. The second place - according to the survey - was taken by the candidate of the United Right (Zjednoczona Parawica) Patryk Jaki with the result of 30.9 percent.
We did everything that could have been done, but sometimes the glass ceiling can’t be broken
— emphasized the United Right’s candidate for the president of the capital, Patryk Jaki.
He also congratulated Rafał Trzaskowski.
If he wants to, he will always be able to count on my help
— Jaki declared.
I would like to congratulate Rafał Trzaskowski very warmly and wish him good luck. The better he does, the better Warsaw will develop, so I keep my fingers crossed and if he wants, he will always be able to count on my help
— said Jaki.
I would like to thank you for this time which was exceptional for us. I can tell you that I could have done something more, but that would be untrue. Unfortunately, we have done everything that could have been done
— he declared.
In turn, according to Rafał Trzaskowski, the results of Sunday’s elections show that „the inhabitants of Warsaw are aware of the importance of their vote”. Trzaskowski thanked the candidates of the Civic Coalition for councilors.
We are also waiting for the results concerning the Warsaw Council and district results, because the president is not alone - he governs with the support of the city council. The district councils also have an incredibly important role to play here, especially - as I have already mentioned - my philosophy that Warsaw should be managed from the level of a district or a street, is still valid
— said the future president of the capital city.
Trzaskowski declared that after the establishment of the new city council, he would implement his programme proposals, especially those concerning the quality of life of the inhabitants.
The final official election results are to be known by the end of the week.
