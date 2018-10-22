As we have already informed, the Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has decided to veto the conclusions of the Council of the European Union regarding the application of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights in 2017.
Poland imposed a veto after the proposal, that the need to protect Christians and Jews against religious discrimination should be put on an equal footing with protecting the rights of people with a different sexual orientation, migrant children, or women, was not accepted.
Interestingly, our source claims that when the chairman suggested that in this case Muslims should be added as well, representatives of the Republic of Poland agreed. But then - in response - it was proposed that … none of the religions should be mentioned! To this, however, Polish side could not agree.
The point was not to mention Christians and Christianity. We could not agree to this, because Christ’s followers are today the most persecuted religious group in the world
— a person from the Polish delegation tells us.
Importantly, not only Poland vetoed the conclusions; Hungary joined the Polish position. The conclusions therefore were not adopted as a result of the opposition of two Member States:
This is important because it shows that we are not alone in the important matter of defending Christian rights in Europe and in the world -
— we hear.
In August, during a keynote speech in Transylvania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, among others:
Every European country has the right to defend its Christian culture and has the right to reject the ideology of multiculturalism.
The European elite is clearly nervous. It is nervous because the upcoming European elections may put a stop to the plan of the comprehensive transformation of Europe, which we call briefly: the Soros Plan.
Their great goal is to transform Europe into a post-Christian and a post-national era. This plan in European elections may fail, and it is in our fundamental interest that it should fail.
The upcoming elections are of the utmost importance. In these elections we must show them that there is an alternative to liberal democracy: it is called Christian democracy. We must demonstrate that the liberal elite can be replaced with the Christian democratic elite.
Tłum. KJ