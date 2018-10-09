Reports about cancelled scientific conferences or meetings within the university walls due to ideological pressure are becoming more and more frequent. Just a few months ago, dr. Tomasz Terlikowski was not allowed to be employed at the Medical University of Warsaw as a lecturer of ethics, and we have just learnt that another well respected prof. Władysław Sinkiewicz, a distinguished cardiologist, was crossed off the list of lecturers teaching at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń (UMK), just because he dared to invite to the Bydgoszcz Bioethical Days (among eight other outstanding professors) Marzena Nykiel who gave a lecture on gender threats and Kaja Godek - the mother of a child with Down’s syndrome.
This is how neo-Marxists dictate dressed in gender costumes paralyzes the academic environment, especially the faculty of humanities. To all those who think I am exaggerating, I recommend Agnieszka Niwińska’s Report on Gender in Poland. The journalist has infiltrated the gender studies community and in her book she exposes the absurdity of this fashionable pseudoscience. A similar provocation, but on a much larger scale, was committed by three American scientists. The results of their research are hilarious, but at the same time terrifying.
For two years they were carrying out an impressive experiment in secret. They were studying gender literature - they managed to perfectly learn the language, immersing themselves in this specific culture, so that they would perfectly imitate the discourse typical of these faculties. Everything revolved around the issues of identities such as race, sex, sexuality and of course the Marxist division of the oppressed and the oppressors.**
The next step was to prepare a series of articles and send them to prominent publishing houses and influential magazines specializing in this matter. The scientists’ method was that they deliberately introduced absurd assumptions, for example what would happen if we trained men like dogs, to prevent women from being raped by them.
(…)
In the feminist magazine „Hypatia” they argued that white men should not speak out loud during classes at universities. They proposed that, as part of the historical compensation, they should be sitting on the floor in chains, and would communicate with the teacher only by e-mail (http://hypatiaphilosophy.org/).
The authors thought that this time they might have exaggerated a bit, whereas the work was accepted for publication, and in one of the reviews they were accused of being too empathic.
The work called „Rape culture in dog parks” caused great delight, and „Gender Place & Culture” reviewers considered it to be one of the best in the last 25 years. The scientific magazine „Afilla” has published another work devoted to the feminist approach to „Mein Kampf” by Adolf Hitler.
When one reads the report from the experiment, one can hardly keep from bursting into laughter. The researchers are confident that more of the submitted works would have been accepted, as 80 per cent have already been accepted for full review, but the results of the experiment were announced before the answers came from the publishers. They were producing one text for two weeks, on average, using a tacky methodology and referring to non-existent statistics. The number of accepted and positively reviewed publications would allow each author to obtain the academic title at the majority of the main American universities.
The authors proved a serious disease not only in the academic world but also in contemporary culture. They diagnose that all scientific researches that result from radically skeptical assumptions about objective truth cannot lead to the truth. They also show corruption in the scientific world, prove the unreliability and ideological prejudices of the reviewers.
The report from the experiment caused a shock in the US. Will it become a reason for reflection for decision-makers in Poland? Viktor Orbán had the courage to remove gender studies from public universities. I recommend the lecture of this report to Jarosław Gowin, the Polish Minister of Science and Higher Education.
Source: Academic Grievance Studies and Corruption of Scholraship - Areo