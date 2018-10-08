The President of Legionowo Roman Smogorzewski resigned from his membership in Civic Platform (PO/EPP) – announced the Civic Platform Spokesman Jan Grabiec on Friday evening.
Smogorzewski has so far been suspended in the rights of a member of the Civic Platform for starting his own committee election.
The resignation of the president of Legionowo is related to his statements during the election meeting, where, among others, he told sexist jokes about the female candidates of his committee standing for the city council.
The film from the Smogorzewski’s election meeting, made by the local Legionowo TV (LTV), was posted on Friday by the Deputy Speaker of the Sejm Stanisław Tyszka (Kukiz‘15). You can see on it the president of Legionowo presenting the candidates for the city council. He says about one of them:
„Frankly speaking, I was not happy when he was born; children are so ugly, and look how nice and handsome he has grown.”
Next, he turns to one of the female candidates and says:
„There is a problem with you, because you are a bit too pretty (…) you have many other assets and competences, but if I say too much, you know … my wife is not jealous at all, she’s a typical woman. „
Afterwards he addresses the next two female candidates and says:
„Here we have the two probably most active ones, I would even say horny. And the lady for sex”
— adds Smogorzewski.
You can see the recording here:
The president of Legionowo wrote on Friday on Twitter that he really likes and respects all the people present during the election meeting.
„They are experienced and socially involved local government officials. It was not my intention to offend anyone, but to present them in a more loose and humorous manner” - he added. “Unfortunately, statements taken out of context may be misleading and aimed at discrediting my person in the eyes of residents, especially in this hot, pre-election period. I am sorry if anyone was offended by my words „
— said Smogorzewski.
The additional aspect of the scandal lies in the presence of another prominent Civic Platform politician, Jan Grabiec, who is a Civic Platform spokesman and a close associate of the party leader Grzegorz Schetyna, who not only did not react to vulgar statements, but also gave Smogorzewski an honorable saber and asked him to lead the team to victory.
Tłum. KJ