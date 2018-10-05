The government deserves praise for keeping public finances in check
— said prof. Grzegorz Kołodko. Former deputy prime minister and minister of finance was a guest of „Sedna Sprawy” on Radio Plus.
There was to be a tragedy and the second Greece, but meanwhile another important voice has appeared, which appreciates the government’s fiscal action. Prof. Kołodko, associated with the circles of the Democratic Left Alliance, emphasizes that the activities of the finance ministry run by Law and Justice (PiS) in terms of fighting against the outflow of budget money should be appreciated.
The government deserves praise for keeping public finances in check. They succeeded in extending the tax base not by raising taxes, but by increasing discipline, more efficient tax collection, especially when it comes to VAT
- he emphasized.
As he adds, the projections were much more pessimistic. What’s more, the government itself should be surprised by the results of its actions.
Many of us economists, including those who know what they are talking about, predicted that the budget situation would be more tense than it is. It is going even better than the government had assumed
— he stated.
The professor also raised the issue of the impact of government activities on the situation of ordinary families. As he stresses, the living standards of families have improved.
There is no doubt that, with all the criticism deserved by Law and Justice governance, living conditions and real household incomes have noticeably increased, which is confirmed by the data
— he asserted.
tłum. KJ